Why Kendre Miller’s slow preseason shouldn’t concern fans

The New Orleans Saints selected rookie RB Kendre Miller in the 3rd round of this year’s NFL Draft with the 71st pick. The TCU product looked like a steal for the Saints, but some fans may have been disappointed with his preseason. After 3 games, Miller finished with 22 carries for 42 yards and a touchdown.

With those lackluster stats, some Saints fans may already be ready to give up on the 21-year-old. But I’m here to be the voice of reason.

Why fans shouldn’t freak out about Kendre Miller’s slow start:

The first reason is because plenty of players start off slow in training camp or preseason. For example, people started freaking out when Ja’Marr Chase was having problems catching the ball in training camp.

Another big reason is that Miller was playing with the second team most of the time. These linemen will almost never be all playing at the same time. At most, one or two of them will be on the field at the same time.

Miller will be running behind the first-team offensive line when he’s playing. He’ll also be in packages designed to his strengths and did have several plays where he flashed his potential. I think I was most impressed with his wheel route catch.

My most drafted player for a reason. Remember when Kamara was RB3 as a rookie behind Adrian Peterson and Mark Ingram…



Yeah… he went on to finish RB3 that season. Draft Kendre Miller

pic.twitter.com/H4zne9xmtn — Deep Dive Fantasy Football (@deepdiveff) August 21, 2023

Overall, I think Saints fans just need to be patient with Miller. They may not immediately see the results they want, but he can be a difference-maker in this league.

