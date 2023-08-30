Fleur-de-Links, August 30: Saints trade Wil Lutz to Denver

Saints trade Wil Lutz-Canal St Chronicles
The undrafted free agent, who spent seven seasons in the Black and Gold, reunites with Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos.
Roster Cut Tracker-Canal St Chronicles
Here’s a final look at all the roster moves made by the New Orleans Saints on the final day of the 2023 preseason.
Saints release Bradley Roby-Saints News Network
The former first-round pick couldn’t crack the 53-man roster after spending 2022 in New Orleans.
Numbers to Know: Saints Preseason-Canal St Chronicles
We take a look at four numbers to watch as the preseason wraps up for Dennis Allen and the Saints.
#Saints kicker @BlakeGrupe on making the 53-man roster pic.twitter.com/wcmK30yeyI— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 30, 2023
Pretty wild story: New #Saints punter Lou Hedley is from Australia, and is a 30 year old undrafted rookie.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 29, 2023
He owned a tattoo shop in Bali, Indonesia and worked as a scaffolder, via @MikeTriplett
He then pursued his dream and started punting at City College in San Francisco and… pic.twitter.com/2jKDOp1HY9
Wil Lutz shares a message to New Orleans after the trade. Quality post. #Saints pic.twitter.com/7PROP8OYqv— Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) August 29, 2023
