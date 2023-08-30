 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, August 30: Saints trade Wil Lutz to Denver

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
/ new
NFL: Preseason-New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Saints trade Wil Lutz-Canal St Chronicles

The undrafted free agent, who spent seven seasons in the Black and Gold, reunites with Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos.

Roster Cut Tracker-Canal St Chronicles

Here’s a final look at all the roster moves made by the New Orleans Saints on the final day of the 2023 preseason.

Saints release Bradley Roby-Saints News Network

The former first-round pick couldn’t crack the 53-man roster after spending 2022 in New Orleans.

Numbers to Know: Saints Preseason-Canal St Chronicles

We take a look at four numbers to watch as the preseason wraps up for Dennis Allen and the Saints.

