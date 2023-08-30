Fleur-de-Links, August 30: Saints trade Wil Lutz to Denver

The undrafted free agent, who spent seven seasons in the Black and Gold, reunites with Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos.

Here’s a final look at all the roster moves made by the New Orleans Saints on the final day of the 2023 preseason.

The former first-round pick couldn’t crack the 53-man roster after spending 2022 in New Orleans.

We take a look at four numbers to watch as the preseason wraps up for Dennis Allen and the Saints.

Pretty wild story: New #Saints punter Lou Hedley is from Australia, and is a 30 year old undrafted rookie.



He owned a tattoo shop in Bali, Indonesia and worked as a scaffolder, via @MikeTriplett



He then pursued his dream and started punting at City College in San Francisco and… pic.twitter.com/2jKDOp1HY9 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 29, 2023