Saints Roster Cuts: Social Media Reactions

Yesterday, the New Orleans Saints had to reduce their roster from 90 to 53 players and there were some cuts that shocked the Who Dat Nation. So, let’s dive right into some of the reactions.

Kicker Wil Lutz traded to the Denver Broncos:

accomplished in our 7 years together….Pro Bowl, 4 Division champs, and leaving with the 2nd most points in team history. New Orleans, I’ll always be apart of the WhoDatNation⚜️! Excited for the next chapter of our lives….Broncos Country….Let’s Ride pic.twitter.com/j1E4oH1iU9 — Wil Lutz (@wil_lutz5) August 29, 2023

Heres to one of the most clutch kickers in #Saints history Wil Lutz @wil_lutz5 pic.twitter.com/qdllYHmqZL — TJAY Jones (@tjayjones8) August 29, 2023

Really hard to see Wil Lutz go after a tremendous run with the Saints. And I know how close he and his family have become to NOLA. ... Obviously a great destination for a kicker, though. Glad to see the Saints indeed had two NFL kickers in camp this summer. https://t.co/OQoUqyh4qg — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) August 29, 2023

I thought Blake Grupe should be the starting kicker, but make no mistake, Wil Lutz had one hell of a run in New Orleans.



Gave the team stability at kicker after years of chaos at the position. — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) August 29, 2023

Heckuva run for Wil Lutz. He brought stability to #Saints kicking room when they didn’t have it. And he always was willing to talk to media, whether after a make or miss. — Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) August 29, 2023

Saints roster cuts and final 53:

The entire Saints draft class made the roster. — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) August 29, 2023

Goodluck to my brothers and the Saints fans y’all deserve to be winners ! #WhoDat ⚜️ — Bradley Roby (@BradRoby_1) August 29, 2023

It seems Lou Hedley ending up on the #Saints roster is life coming full circle. Before he was a football player, a tattoo shop owner or a scaffolder, he was the young son of a ”cray fisherman” along Australia’s west coast.



From crayfish to crawfish. ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/wLBLZOS0r8 — WhoDat in TN (@WhoDatTN) August 30, 2023

Not that I was worried after seeing him shine on Sunday, but I'm glad Jimmy Graham made the 53-man roster.



It's only a matter of time before we see this.... pic.twitter.com/Ky7cskktwa — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) August 29, 2023

Lonnie Johnson felt like a shoo-in from my perspective. Has contributed well on defense, but also has been a better-than-solid special teamer for the #Saints this offseason. https://t.co/8HG9yDK3Gz — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) August 29, 2023

I may not be 100% onboard with every move this off-season, but Dennis Allen is working this roster like a guy who is desperate to win, and I can appreciate that. pic.twitter.com/27txlqmk3z — John Butler (@Saintjohnbutler) August 29, 2023

Blake Grupe has handled the pressure incredibly well this offseason, but that gets ratcheted up to a new level now. Any wobble in that regard will be greeted with a lot of second-guessing. — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) August 29, 2023

There are more moves to be made this week as players are signed to the practice squad, so we will be back on Friday with all your reactions to the latest news and information.

