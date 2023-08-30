 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saints Roster Cuts: Social Media Reactions

Let’s check out what fans are saying.

By Tina Howell
NFL: SEP 11 Saints at Falcons Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Yesterday, the New Orleans Saints had to reduce their roster from 90 to 53 players and there were some cuts that shocked the Who Dat Nation. So, let’s dive right into some of the reactions.

Kicker Wil Lutz traded to the Denver Broncos:

Saints roster cuts and final 53:

There are more moves to be made this week as players are signed to the practice squad, so we will be back on Friday with all your reactions to the latest news and information.

