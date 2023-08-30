The New Orleans Saints had to reduce their roster from 90 to 53 players yesterday afternoon. While the trade of Wil Lutz to the Denver Broncos was probably the biggest shocker, there were also some players who are no longer with the team that surprised many. Saints fans took to social media to discuss their thoughts on the final 53, which really is not that final as some players could be placed on IR or PUP list and the Saints could have their eye on signing some players that were released from other teams.

Also, just a reminder that starting today, the Saints can establish their practice squad of up to 16 players so some players who were waived yesterday could be brought back.

So, which Saints roster cut surprised you the most? Was it Blake Gillikin, Bradley Roby or someone else? Let us know in the comments below.

