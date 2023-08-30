Saints 2023 Practice Squad Tracker

The New Orleans Saints have started to sign players eligible for their 2023 practice squad and we have all your updates here.

The Saints are signing WR Jontre Kirklin to the practice squad, per source. — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) August 30, 2023

LB and special teamer Ty Summers is signing back to the #Saints practice squad. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2023

Saints signed CB Anthony Johnson to the practice squad, per source — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) August 30, 2023

Saints are signing Jack Heflin to the practice squad, per source — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) August 30, 2023

Saints are signing WR Shaq Davis to the practice squad, per source — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) August 30, 2023

Saints are signing S Johnathan Abram to the practice squad, per source — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) August 30, 2023

Source: LB Jaylon Smith is signing with the #Saints practice squad.



The 2019 Pro Bowler led the #Giants in playoff tackles last season. pic.twitter.com/CgJ0VC7hms — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 30, 2023

The #Saints are re-signing DE Kyle Phillips to their practice squad, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 30, 2023

The Saints are signing RB Jordan Mims to the practice squad, per source. Formerly of the Bills. — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) August 30, 2023

Now former Broncos RB Tony Jones Jr. is signing with Saints practice squad, per source. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 30, 2023

The Saints are signing RB Ellis Merriweather to the practice squad, per source. — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) August 30, 2023

The Saints are signing DE Niko Lalos to the practice squad, per source. — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) August 30, 2023

Saints practice squad:

S Jonathan Abram

WR Lynn Bowden

LB Ryan Connely

WR Shaq Davis

OL Mark Evans

DL Jack Heflin

DB Anthony Johnson

WR Jontre Kirklin

G Tommy Kraemer

DL Niko Lalos

RB Elliss Merriweather

T Storm Norton

LB Anferenee Orji

DE Kyle Phillips

LB Jaylon Smith

LB Ty… — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) August 30, 2023

Canal Street Chronicles will keep you updated on all the news and roster moves as they occur.