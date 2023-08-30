Saints 2023 Practice Squad Tracker

The New Orleans Saints have started to sign players eligible for their 2023 practice squad and we have all your updates here.
The Saints are signing WR Jontre Kirklin to the practice squad, per source.— John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) August 30, 2023
LB and special teamer Ty Summers is signing back to the #Saints practice squad.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2023
Saints signed CB Anthony Johnson to the practice squad, per source— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) August 30, 2023
Saints are signing Jack Heflin to the practice squad, per source— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) August 30, 2023
Saints are signing WR Shaq Davis to the practice squad, per source— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) August 30, 2023
Saints are signing S Johnathan Abram to the practice squad, per source— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) August 30, 2023
Source: LB Jaylon Smith is signing with the #Saints practice squad.— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 30, 2023
The 2019 Pro Bowler led the #Giants in playoff tackles last season.
The #Saints are re-signing DE Kyle Phillips to their practice squad, per source.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 30, 2023
The Saints are signing RB Jordan Mims to the practice squad, per source. Formerly of the Bills.— John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) August 30, 2023
Now former Broncos RB Tony Jones Jr. is signing with Saints practice squad, per source. #9sports— Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 30, 2023
The Saints are signing RB Ellis Merriweather to the practice squad, per source.— John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) August 30, 2023
The Saints are signing DE Niko Lalos to the practice squad, per source.— John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) August 30, 2023
