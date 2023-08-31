Saints 2023 Training Camp Standouts

Training camp is a great indicator of who is taking the next step into stardom. As the New Orleans Saints wrap up this year’s camp, let’s take a look at a few players who really stood out from the rest.

Marshon Lattimore:

Marshon Lattimore was injured for the majority of last season and his presence was missed. Throughout training camp, the 4x pro bowler has impressed many, often being named as the team’s training camp MVP. Lattimore had an impressive run to start camp allowing only one catch in six practices. If the former 2x first-team All-Pro corner can return to form, or better, the Saints defense has the potential to be the best in the league.

Marshon is my camp MVP so far. I have one catch allowed through six practices in team drills. He's been dominant.



(full disclosure: We missed at least three snaps today when we moved from the outdoor fields to the indoor) — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) August 2, 2023

Chris Olave:

After an impressive rookie season, Chris Olave is expected to take a significant leap in 2023, and his training camp performance has only added to those expectations. The former ROTY candidate recorded 72 receptions for 1,042 yards and four touchdowns during his rookie campaign, and after his training camp performance, it's looking like those numbers will skyrocket this season. The former Ohio State Buckeye has dominated his 1-on-1 reps and in team drills, performing highlight reel-type plays while doing so. Many reporters have given Olave the “superstar” title after his impressive and dominant camp.

Chris Olave makes Asante Samuel Jr. look absolutely foolish



All the hype has been on Garrett Wilson to have the year 2 breakout but is Olave being slept on? pic.twitter.com/tq764YwetV — NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) August 21, 2023

Blake Grupe:

Undrafted free agent Blake Grupe has just recently beat out long-time kicker Wil Lutz for the starting job, and his training camp performance is a big factor in why. Grupe has been turning heads, kicking over 90% throughout camp. The rookie was also asked to kick the game-winning field goal against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Saints’ preseason opener, which he delivered.

Grupe will have a lot of expectations going into the 2023 season after the Saints chose him over the proven veteran kicker, but if his performance during training camp and preseason is an indicator of how he will perform, the Saints will be in good hands.

Saints camp totals from my absolute best efforts from charting each day



Wil Lutz 57/62

Blake Grupe 51/55 — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) August 25, 2023

Kendre Miller:

There has been a question mark around rookie running back Kendre Miller’s impact in the receiving game. The TCU product only had 229 receiving yards in his college career but is expected to expand his receiving ability in the NFL. Miller has been going to veteran running back Alvin Kamara for advice. Kamara is one of, if not the best, route-running running backs in the league and Miller had the opportunity to show what he learned from him during the preseason game versus the Los Angeles Chargers on a 27-yard diving catch. The rookie running back has made plays all throughout camp, both on the ground and through the air, and should hold up nicely for the Saints during Kamara’s three-game suspension.

#Saints rookie RB Kendre Miller with a NASTY catch



The #TCU product would later punch it in for 6



pic.twitter.com/FkiDpzY93I — SCOUTD (@scoutdnfl) August 20, 2023

DAY 9 SAINTS CAMP. A FEW GUYS WORKING AFTER PRACTICE. KAMARA TAKING MILLER UNDER HIS WING. MILLER LEARNING FROM THE BEST. CARR AND MIKE T WORKING ON TIMING. B EDWARDS WORKING WITH JABOO. pic.twitter.com/nubQjcdxmH — SOUL SAINT (@SoulSaint1) August 6, 2023

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel