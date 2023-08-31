Rookie Preview: 2023 Saints season

The New Orleans Saints season is just around the corner. With the 53-man roster set, let’s look at some of the rookies who could have an impact immediately.

Bryan Bresee

It might be the most obvious choice to pick the team's first-round selection as a rookie breakout, but Bresee could be the guy immediately. Teammates absolutely rave about his ability. The Clemson product has flashed at times during the preseason. He went most viral for his deadly spin move against the Houston Texans guard Kenyon Green.

With the Saints DT room looking a bit lackluster, number 90 should receive a lot of playing time. Overall, Bresee is still very raw but could impact early on. Expect stats that look like 24 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 3 TFL, and 15 QB hits.

Blake Grupe

The UDFA out of Notre Dame beat long-time Saint Wil Lutz to earn the starting kicking job. I can’t say I was expecting this, but it is a welcome surprise. Grupe looked great in the preseason and had a very solid camp. If he’s able to keep this momentum, the rookie kicker could shock the NFL.

Isaiah Foskey

It was a rather slow start for the Notre Dame product. He didn’t do much in his first two preseason games, but he looked really solid vs. the Texans. He was able to record his first sack. We all know Cam Jordan is going to be great, but the Saints need someone on the opposite side of him to be able to produce pressure as well. Foskey could be that piece.

A.T. Perry

Some have called him the steal of the draft. The Saints traded up to get Perry in the sixth round, and it’s been all gas and no breaks since. Perry ended the preseason with 12 receptions, 104 yards, and a touchdown. He could be looking at a big year if he’s able to take the WR3 spot from Rashid Shaheed.

