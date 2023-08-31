SB Nation Reacts Results: How many games will the New Orleans Saints win this season

Earlier this week, we asked Saints fans how many games will the New Orleans Saints win this season? An overwhelming 65% of our voters said they think it will be between 11 and 14 games and I agree with them 100%. I went on the record earlier this month and said the Saints would go 11-6 and win the NFC South. With the signing of Derek Carr and a very favorable schedule in a seemingly weak division, it’s not hard to believe that the Saints will be sitting at the top of the division in January and march into the playoffs this season.

