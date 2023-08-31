Fleur-de-Links, August 31: Saints create practice squad

Here’s a look at the newest members of the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad.

The third-round draft pick out of TCU had a slow preseason, but it shouldn’t be cause for concern.

The Saints have a new undrafted free-agent kicker from Notre Dame. Get to know him here.

Katherine Terrell talks about the star wide receiver’s struggle with surgeries, missed time, and more.

The kicker who spent seven seasons in Black and Gold made a nice post thanking the team. His representation did the opposite.

New #Saints safety Ugo Amadi with the quote of the day yesterday, he's ready pic.twitter.com/CcKRCupFza — Erin Summers (@ErinESummers) August 30, 2023