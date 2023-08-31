Fleur-de-Links, August 31: Saints create practice squad

Practice Squad Tracker-Canal St Chronicles
Here’s a look at the newest members of the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad.
Fans shouldn’t worry about Kendre Miller-Canal St Chronicles
The third-round draft pick out of TCU had a slow preseason, but it shouldn’t be cause for concern.
Get to Know Blake Grupe-Canal St Chronicles
The Saints have a new undrafted free-agent kicker from Notre Dame. Get to know him here.
Michael Thomas struggled with injuries-ESPN
Katherine Terrell talks about the star wide receiver’s struggle with surgeries, missed time, and more.
Wil Lutz’s Agent is not happy-CBS Sports
The kicker who spent seven seasons in Black and Gold made a nice post thanking the team. His representation did the opposite.
“Be not afraid.” - #Saints CB Alontae Taylor— Jack Culotta, Jr. (@TalkCulotta) August 30, 2023
Best thing I heard today. @taeetaylor pic.twitter.com/rvgqi73vgp
New #Saints safety Ugo Amadi with the quote of the day yesterday, he's ready pic.twitter.com/CcKRCupFza— Erin Summers (@ErinESummers) August 30, 2023
#Saints head coach Dennis Allen did say yesterday that the team would look at injured reserve possibilities next week. Wonder if that's just a timeline thing where they want to see progress from candidates.— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) August 30, 2023
