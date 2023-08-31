 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, August 31: Saints create practice squad

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

Practice Squad Tracker-Canal St Chronicles

Here’s a look at the newest members of the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad.

Fans shouldn’t worry about Kendre Miller-Canal St Chronicles

The third-round draft pick out of TCU had a slow preseason, but it shouldn’t be cause for concern.

Get to Know Blake Grupe-Canal St Chronicles

The Saints have a new undrafted free-agent kicker from Notre Dame. Get to know him here.

Michael Thomas struggled with injuries-ESPN

Katherine Terrell talks about the star wide receiver’s struggle with surgeries, missed time, and more.

Wil Lutz’s Agent is not happy-CBS Sports

The kicker who spent seven seasons in Black and Gold made a nice post thanking the team. His representation did the opposite.

