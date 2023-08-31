New Orleans Saints Injury and Roster Updates

Next Sunday, the New Orleans Saints will be facing the Tennessee Titans for their 2023 season opener in Caesars Superdome.

Listed below are the players that did not participate during Thursday’s practice.

Not seen at #Saints practice today:



Tre’Quan Smith

Marshon Lattimore

Kendre Miller

Ellis Merriweather

JT Gray

Landon Young

Ty Summers

Lynn Bowden — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) August 31, 2023

Saints head coach Dennis Allen said after Thursday’s practice that rookie RB Kendre Miller is dealing with a hamstring injury, but he did not elaborate on his playing status for in Week 1.

Also, the Saints made a few roster moves adding former Bills’ RB Jordan Mims and RB Tony Jones Jr. to their practice squad and released RB Ellis Merriweather and LB Ty Summers. Mims and Jones were both in attendance at today’s practice.

