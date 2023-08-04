Social media reactions to this week’s Saints news

Let’s dive right into what happened this week in New Orleans Saints news and some of the reactions.

Cameron Jordan’s Extension:

"He demonstrates everything we're about."



-DA on Cam's extension pic.twitter.com/rENBIxWrXp — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 4, 2023

From Inside Training Camp: Thanks to a 2-year deal, Cam Jordan will retire a member of the #Saints. pic.twitter.com/4pNETXymjK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 4, 2023

Correct, Amy. He is gifted, generous, gracious and represents greatness in so many ways. How he treated my daughter at the Pro Bowl five year ago always stayed with me along with this memorable photo.



And, hi. pic.twitter.com/FQyKerwo8V — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 4, 2023

Jon Gruden’s consultation role with the team:

Jon Gruden out at Saints practice today pic.twitter.com/TY4zVHbGOc — NOF (@nofnetwork) August 4, 2023

Jon Gruden visiting with Saints QB Derek Carr at training camp practice on Friday. Gruden and Carr teamed with the Raiders for three-plus seasons from 2018-2021. Gruden is visiting the Saints as a non-paid observer this weekend. pic.twitter.com/aSzCzEHh7u — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) August 4, 2023

Rocking the saints gear! — skinny legend (@rwhite1868) August 4, 2023

Gruden looks good in Black and Gold — Rage (@DHanemann) August 4, 2023

Alvin Kamara getting reps at WR:

AK lining up at wide receiver >>> pic.twitter.com/pm8whiTuT0 — NOF (@nofnetwork) August 4, 2023

With Miller in the backfield along with our WRs… — Daniel Castillo (@Castillo9Daniel) August 4, 2023

keep this up Carmichael — ⚜K_Rozay⚜ (@Mister_Rozay) August 4, 2023

That is all for this week, but we will be back next Friday with your reactions to the latest Saints news and information.

