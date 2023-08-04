Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu works at Raising Cane’s to raise funds for his foundation.

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took on another job Thursday afternoon by working at Raising Cane’s in Metairie. Mathieu was all smiles serving customers in the drive thru and while helping to raise funds for the Tyrann Mathieu Foundation. 15% of all sales went towards his foundation, which focuses on helping financially disadvantaged children in the New Orleans area. Below are a just a couple of pictures and videos of Mathieu from the event.

POV: @Mathieu_Era serves you at @RaisingCanes



Shout out to everyone who pulled up to support @TM32_Foundation pic.twitter.com/nJDfrMMbrw — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 3, 2023

Did you get a chance to meet the Louisiana native? Let us know down in the comments.

