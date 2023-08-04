 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu works at Raising Cane’s to raise funds for his foundation.

The three-time pro-bowler decided to change careers just for the day.

By Jonny_Camer
NFL: NOV 13 Saints at Steelers Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took on another job Thursday afternoon by working at Raising Cane’s in Metairie. Mathieu was all smiles serving customers in the drive thru and while helping to raise funds for the Tyrann Mathieu Foundation. 15% of all sales went towards his foundation, which focuses on helping financially disadvantaged children in the New Orleans area. Below are a just a couple of pictures and videos of Mathieu from the event.

Did you get a chance to meet the Louisiana native? Let us know down in the comments.

