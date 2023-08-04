Fleur-de-Links, August 4: Saints place linebacker on injured reserve

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints place LB Andrew Dowell on injured reserve - Canal Street Chronicles
The New Orleans Saints have placed Andrew Dowell on IR after he received an injury during practice on Wednesday.
Jon Gruden is expected to continue consulting role with Saints on Friday - NBC Sports
Jon Gruden, who consulted for the Saints earlier in the offseason, is expected to attend Friday’s practice.
Report: New Orleans Saints ranked fourth for most ‘disruptive’ team - BR Proud
In a study conducted by JustGamblers, the Saints were the fourth “most badly behaved team,” with 21 on field infractions since 2020.
Saints insider makes major prediction on potential Alvin Kamara NFL suspension - Clutch Points
During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Saints insider Nick Underhill predicts that Alvin Kamara will be suspended for 4 games and Kamara appeals it down to 3.
Caesars Superdome turf installed ahead of Saints’ 2023 NFL season - New Orleans Saints
A video of the turf being installed before the Saints’ first 2023 preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
"I think Alvin Kamara gets four games and it maybe gets brought down to three" @nick_underhill #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/umKc7kqE7X— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 3, 2023
Year 1️⃣2️⃣ for 5️⃣6️⃣#Saints | @demario__davis pic.twitter.com/Xnvn5GVHyp— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 3, 2023
Why you gotta be putting my business all out in the streets like that? If I got Cruel Summer going so be it. https://t.co/RzWZUbFwqY— deuce mcallister (@dmcallister26) August 3, 2023
Loading comments...