Fleur-de-Links, August 4: Saints place linebacker on injured reserve

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints place LB Andrew Dowell on injured reserve - Canal Street Chronicles

The New Orleans Saints have placed Andrew Dowell on IR after he received an injury during practice on Wednesday.

Jon Gruden is expected to continue consulting role with Saints on Friday - NBC Sports

Jon Gruden, who consulted for the Saints earlier in the offseason, is expected to attend Friday’s practice.

Report: New Orleans Saints ranked fourth for most ‘disruptive’ team - BR Proud

In a study conducted by JustGamblers, the Saints were the fourth “most badly behaved team,” with 21 on field infractions since 2020.

Saints insider makes major prediction on potential Alvin Kamara NFL suspension - Clutch Points

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Saints insider Nick Underhill predicts that Alvin Kamara will be suspended for 4 games and Kamara appeals it down to 3.

Caesars Superdome turf installed ahead of Saints’ 2023 NFL season - New Orleans Saints

A video of the turf being installed before the Saints’ first 2023 preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

