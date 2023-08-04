Fleur-de-Links, August 4: Saints place linebacker on injured reserve

New Orleans Saints News:

The New Orleans Saints have placed Andrew Dowell on IR after he received an injury during practice on Wednesday.

Jon Gruden, who consulted for the Saints earlier in the offseason, is expected to attend Friday’s practice.

In a study conducted by JustGamblers, the Saints were the fourth “most badly behaved team,” with 21 on field infractions since 2020.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Saints insider Nick Underhill predicts that Alvin Kamara will be suspended for 4 games and Kamara appeals it down to 3.

A video of the turf being installed before the Saints’ first 2023 preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

