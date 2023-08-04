Saints DE Cameron Jordan agrees to a two-year extension with the team

What a way to start your Friday morning.

New Orleans Saints Pro-Bowl defensive end Cameron Jordan has agreed to a two-year extension with the team, keeping him a Saint until the 2025 season.

Forever a Saint!



Sources say New Orleans and long-time Pro Bowl and All-Pro DE Cam Jordan agreed on a 2-year extension worth up to $27.5M guaranteed, locking the veteran in for his career.



Jordan will go down as the best DL to ever play for the Saints & likely a Hall of Famer. pic.twitter.com/UjeHvXNGNt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 4, 2023

The extension comes with up to $27.5 million in guaranteed money, which just about keeps him in New Orleans for the long run. Jordan’s agent and the team have been working on this deal since the early portion of the summer.

The importance of this was incredibly stressed being that Jordan’s presence is immense, not only on the field but in this locker room. His infectious character and leadership alone are worth every penny to a team like the Saints. Glad to see both sides finally get this done.

A win-win for both parties.

