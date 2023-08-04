 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saints DE Cameron Jordan agrees to a two-year extension with the team

The deal is worth up to $27.5 million in guarantees.

By LucasLoffredo
/ new
Miami Dolphins v New Orleans Saints Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

What a way to start your Friday morning.

New Orleans Saints Pro-Bowl defensive end Cameron Jordan has agreed to a two-year extension with the team, keeping him a Saint until the 2025 season.

The extension comes with up to $27.5 million in guaranteed money, which just about keeps him in New Orleans for the long run. Jordan’s agent and the team have been working on this deal since the early portion of the summer.

The importance of this was incredibly stressed being that Jordan’s presence is immense, not only on the field but in this locker room. His infectious character and leadership alone are worth every penny to a team like the Saints. Glad to see both sides finally get this done.

A win-win for both parties.

