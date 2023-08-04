Saints RB Alvin Kamara suspended by the NFL for three games

After over a year of speculation, Alvin Kamara has finally received his suspension for an altercation that took place in February of 2022. The New Orleans Saints running back will serve a three-game suspension in 2023.

The news was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. This news is coming just two days after Kamara met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to discuss the incident in person.

Sources: NFL is suspending Saints RB Alvin Kamara 3 games for his role in a fight outside a Las Vegas nightclub in 2022. Kamara reached a plea agreement in July, and no longer is facing a felony charge for his role in the fight that occurred before the Pro Bowl in February 2022. pic.twitter.com/tmEYhB7NnS — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 4, 2023

The three-game suspension is right around the length most analysts predicted. Kamara reached a plea deal in July which resulted in the felony charge being dropped. Without the plea deal, the suspension might have been much longer.

There is a chance that Kamara will appeal this decision in an attempt to shorten the suspension. The Saints running back has yet to comment on the suspension or a potential appeal.

It should be also noted that Colts cornerback Chris Lammons, who was with Kamara during the altercation, was also handed a three-game suspension today.

Although this decently brief suspension comes as a relief to many, running backs Jamaal Williams and Kendre Miller will have to step up in his absence. Hopefully, both newcomers can hold the run game together while Kamara does his time.

Kamara will be permitted to return to the Saints’ active roster on Monday, September 25, following the team’s Week 3 game vs. the Green Bay Packers. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) August 4, 2023

