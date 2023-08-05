Saints head coach Dennis Allen addresses Jon Gruden attending training camp

There’s been plenty of chatter and talk about former NFL coach Jon Gruden visiting the New Orleans Saints during training camp practice, with some wondering if he will take things further with the team at some point. That does not seem to be the case, though, as Saints head coach Dennis Allen made clear when he met with the media Friday.

Allen said, “He’s gonna be here for the next couple of days, he’s really just observing, there’s not a role we have for him. He loves football, he loves being around it. He comes out here, he watches practices a little bit, if there’s things we can visit with him about, that he can provide some insight for us, we’ll utilize it.”

The most logical reason as to why Gruden is present at camp is mostly due to the time that he spent coaching Derek Carr with the Raiders as the quarterback. On the flipside, this can possibly be a resource for the Saints. Now, all this is happening in a short time after the Raiders parted ways with Gruden regarding emails sent to former Washington Commanders executive Bruce Allen that leaked while he was working for ESPN.

“I wouldn’t read too much into it,” Allen continued. “He’s out here observing, much like we had some other guys out here observing, Brett Maxie was out here today observing practice. He’s got a lot of experience with Derek (Carr), so there’s probably some things we can glean from that.”

