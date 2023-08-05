Saints RB Eno Benjamin ruptures Achilles, likely out for the season

Day 9 of training camp for the New Orleans Saints was a strong one today as the offense rebounded from a couple of off days however, it came with a slew of injuries including some unfortunate news for RB Eno Benjamin.

Per multiple sources, Benjamin endured the rupturing of his Achilles in today’s practice, likely ending his season.

Saints’ RB Eno Benjamin was diagnosed with a torn Achilles, per HC Dennis Allen. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 5, 2023

Benjamin was a long shot for snaps this year as the Saints have added mightily to the running back room but there were still opportunities on special teams and in the case of injuries where Benjamin would have been great depth.

Sad news overall for the player, hope he is able to bounce back rather quickly.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel