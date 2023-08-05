 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

News and Notes from Day 9 of Saints training camp

The injuries are starting to stack up.

NFL: New Orleans Saints Training Camp Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Day 9 of training camp for the New Orleans Saints could not end fast enough. Injuries are now starting to stack up and the number of absences is growing.

The biggest injury news of the day was RB Eno Benjamin going down on a non-contact drill and unfortunately, ruptured his Achilles.

DT Bryan Bresee and LB Demario Davis both missed practice with calf injuries today. Davis is getting images done on his calf.

But we are not yet, both WR Rashid Shaheed and WR Tre’Quan Smith left practice early with groin injuries.

RB Kendre also Miller left practice but returned later on with a jaw issue. It was described as lock jaw which can be very painful and distracting.

Some more absences included Trevor Penning, Cesar Ruiz and Marcus Maye who all had days off. Rookie safety Jordan Howden started with the first team next to Tyrann Mathieu on Maye’s off day.

Now for some positive news. QB Derek Carr and WR Chris Olave were outstanding. Carr was 6-6 in red zone passing with 4 TD’s.

Olave made the play of the day with a beautiful one hand grab over CB Alontae Taylor. The Olave-Taylor training camp battle has been great. The two sophomore year players have been competing at a high level.

The injuries have been stacking up for the Saints and a lot of them seem to be soft team injuries. There have been some key player injuries but thankfully the Saints haven’t had any of those, yet.

