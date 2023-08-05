News and Notes from Day 9 of Saints training camp

Day 9 of training camp for the New Orleans Saints could not end fast enough. Injuries are now starting to stack up and the number of absences is growing.

The biggest injury news of the day was RB Eno Benjamin going down on a non-contact drill and unfortunately, ruptured his Achilles.

Eno Benjamin ruptured his Achilles — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) August 5, 2023

DT Bryan Bresee and LB Demario Davis both missed practice with calf injuries today. Davis is getting images done on his calf.

Bryan Bresee has a calf injury. Demario Davis missed with a calf injury. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) August 5, 2023

But we are not yet, both WR Rashid Shaheed and WR Tre’Quan Smith left practice early with groin injuries.

Rashid Shaheed and Tre’Quan Smith left early with groin injuries — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) August 5, 2023

RB Kendre also Miller left practice but returned later on with a jaw issue. It was described as lock jaw which can be very painful and distracting.

Apparently Kendre Miller going down was a jaw issue. “TMJ” Allen called it. “Something medical that I don’t understand.”



Miller returned and participated so likely not an issue but intriguing. — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) August 5, 2023

Some more absences included Trevor Penning, Cesar Ruiz and Marcus Maye who all had days off. Rookie safety Jordan Howden started with the first team next to Tyrann Mathieu on Maye’s off day.

Penning, Ruiz & Maye had scheduled day off of #saints practice — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) August 5, 2023

Now for some positive news. QB Derek Carr and WR Chris Olave were outstanding. Carr was 6-6 in red zone passing with 4 TD’s.

Thought Derek Carr had a sharp practice. Good rebound after two straight disjointed practices.



Jake Haener threw his first camp INT, but that play came on the heels of two straight red zone TDs to Lucas Krull.



Krull, by the way, has had an excellent camp as a pass catcher. — Luke Johnson (@ByLukeJohnson) August 5, 2023

Olave made the play of the day with a beautiful one hand grab over CB Alontae Taylor. The Olave-Taylor training camp battle has been great. The two sophomore year players have been competing at a high level.

Chris Olave made an outstanding one-handed grab in 1-on-1 on a fade route from Derek Carr working against Alontae Taylor — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) August 5, 2023

The injuries have been stacking up for the Saints and a lot of them seem to be soft team injuries. There have been some key player injuries but thankfully the Saints haven’t had any of those, yet.

