Saints sign WR Jontre Kirklin, per source

Due to a heavy blow of injuries that hit training camp today, the New Orleans Saints have reportedly signed LSU product Jontre Kirklin. This was reported first by Nick Underhill.

Saints signed WR Jontre Kirklin, per source. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) August 5, 2023

Kirklin last played football with the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks. In 4 games, he recorded 225 yards and 4 touchdowns, averaging 16.9 yards per reception before a chest injury ended his season.

Kirklin’s signing is not surprising since he has proven that he can play at a professional level. After going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft and he had a brief run with the Arizona Cardinals playing in the XFL’s spring league.

Unfortunately, the Saints reported a long list of injuries on after Saturday’s training camp practice that Saints head coach Dennis Allen doesn’t believe are serious, “but they are soft-tissue injuries.”

Saturday’s injury report includes Eno Benjamin (Achilles), defensive lineman Bryan Bresee (calf), linebacker Demario Davis (calf), wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (groin), and wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith (groin).

