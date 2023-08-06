Notes and highlights from Saints RB Jamaal Williams press conference

It seems like just yesterday that the New Orleans Saints kicked off their 2023 training camp, but it’s already halfway over. There’s just one more practice open to the public and that means that this was likely Jamaal Williams’ last press conference before preseason starts. Williams spoke to the media about Kamara’s suspension, his love for anime and much more.

Kamara’s suspension and how it changes his perspective of this season

Williams was asked about Kamara’s suspension and how it changed his perspective on this season, and despite being the RB1 for the first three weeks, his mindset for the beginning of the season hasn’t changed.

“It didn’t change anything about what I came here to try and do. I just came to be a good teammate, do my job and perform at my best, that’s pretty much it.”

His love for anime

A lot of people have a certain perspective of how a football player should act, but Williams is a prime example of NFL players being normal people. He may be an elite athlete, but he has other passions outside of sports, such as anime. He’s created a tradition of fans brining him anime trinkets after practice and it’s become a way for him to connect with the fans.

“It’s pretty funny honestly. I just enjoy it because it gets my attention, it’s what I like. People think I’m really faking me liking anime stuff, so let me say this again, whatever you think you know about NFL players, or you think you know what we are, you don’t know me. I’m not that, I’m literally just a nerd. I play football, I’m good at football, but yet I know what I like and that’s anime...When fans bring anime things and hold it out, I see that, and that to me shows a sign of respect and that they see me as a person and not just as a football player.”

The last game of 2022

The Lions entered week 18 of the 2022 season with a playoff birth on the line. All they needed to do was beat the Packers and have the Seahawks lose to the Rams. Despite the Seahawks winning before the Lions game, Williams didn’t want to know the score and played like the playoffs were on the line.

“I didn’t know what was happening. I told them don’t tell me anything about the game...My motivation was never going to be faltered by what was happening in another game...I wanted my teammates to know I was going into this game with the mindset of ‘if we win this game, we’re going to the playoffs.’ I also had some family deaths that were recent and coming up to that game there was just a lot, and I just felt like I had a great game and I felt I represented them well.”

The Saints signing him this offseason

The Saints knew they needed to go out and get another running back this offseason, and both the Saints and Williams made an instant connection with each other.

“They just wanted me, that’s it. We didn’t have any problems coming into contact with each other and what the deal was, and they brought me in and told me what they wanted me to do. Cool, let’s get to it...They came to me with so much respect, they wanted me to be here and it’s just been blessings being here. I love the energy and motivation from everybody...We’re competitive, but yet we’re all friends afterward and that’s what I love about it.”

If you want to see the full post practice interview with Jamaal Williams, check it out in the link below and make sure to keep tuning in to the Canal Street Chronicles for daily Saints news.

LIVE: Jamaal Williams https://t.co/dgZs1yDofd — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 6, 2023

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel. Follow my personal page @clukehubbard for more!