Saints 2023 Training Camp: Week 2 Open Thread

Week 2 of training camp is in the books for the New Orleans Saints. There were 3 open practices this week and while the heat has continued to be an issue, Saints fans are staying loud and proud with all open practices sold out to a packed house. The biggest news of the week was that Saints DE Cam Jordan signed a 2-year extension with the team so he will finish his NFL career right where it started, in New Orleans. In other news, Saints RB Alvin Kamara was seen taking reps at wide receiver, adding another aspect to an already stacked list of offensive formations.

AK lining up at wide receiver >>> pic.twitter.com/pm8whiTuT0 — NOF (@nofnetwork) August 4, 2023

So, did you attend any practices this week? Have some of your initial thoughts changed since camp started? Who is has stood out and who has taken a step back?

Let us know in the comments below!

