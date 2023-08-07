Fleur-de-Links, August 7: Saints sign former LSU WR

New Orleans Saints News:

The former Arizona Cardinals running back was fighting for a roster spot at camp before the season-ending injury.

After multiple injuries at the skill positions, New Orleans signed a former LSU standout to a training camp spot. Will it turn into more?

After 18 months of speculation, we now know what the punishment is for the Saints’ star running back.

The first-round left tackle will look to stay healthy in 2023 and provide key depth for the New Orleans Saints upfront.

The Saints’ all-time sack leader will stay in the Black & Gold for a few more seasons.

