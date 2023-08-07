 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, August 7: Saints sign former LSU WR

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

NFL: Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints News:

Eno Benjamin suffers torn Achilles at Training Camp - NFL

The former Arizona Cardinals running back was fighting for a roster spot at camp before the season-ending injury.

Saints sign former LSU Tiger Jontre Kirklin - Canal St Chronicles

After multiple injuries at the skill positions, New Orleans signed a former LSU standout to a training camp spot. Will it turn into more?

Alvin Kamara suspended three games after Pro Bowl fight - Canal St Chronicles

After 18 months of speculation, we now know what the punishment is for the Saints’ star running back.

Trevor Penning maintains aggression, shows improvement from rookie season - New Orleans Saints

The first-round left tackle will look to stay healthy in 2023 and provide key depth for the New Orleans Saints upfront.

Cam Jordan signs two-year, $27.5M extension - NFL

The Saints’ all-time sack leader will stay in the Black & Gold for a few more seasons.

