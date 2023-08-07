Fleur-de-Links, August 7: Saints sign former LSU WR

New Orleans Saints News:
Eno Benjamin suffers torn Achilles at Training Camp - NFL
The former Arizona Cardinals running back was fighting for a roster spot at camp before the season-ending injury.
Saints sign former LSU Tiger Jontre Kirklin - Canal St Chronicles
After multiple injuries at the skill positions, New Orleans signed a former LSU standout to a training camp spot. Will it turn into more?
Alvin Kamara suspended three games after Pro Bowl fight - Canal St Chronicles
After 18 months of speculation, we now know what the punishment is for the Saints’ star running back.
Trevor Penning maintains aggression, shows improvement from rookie season - New Orleans Saints
The first-round left tackle will look to stay healthy in 2023 and provide key depth for the New Orleans Saints upfront.
Cam Jordan signs two-year, $27.5M extension - NFL
The Saints’ all-time sack leader will stay in the Black & Gold for a few more seasons.
.@CamJordan94 wanted to sign his contract extension— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 6, 2023
but his kids just wanted to play pic.twitter.com/lnQ8Ur99uO
Who's coming out to training camp today? pic.twitter.com/FDT4kegB3W— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 6, 2023
Why Jamaal Williams could take on a heavy workload early in the 2023 season: The New Orleans Saints will be without Alvin Kamara for 3 games due to suspension, while Eno Benjamin suffered a likely season-ending injury. What’s that mean for… #NFL2023 #NFLFootball #NFLStreams pic.twitter.com/WfURxw3yPH— NFL Live Reddit Free - r/nflstreams! (@nflsreddit) August 5, 2023
