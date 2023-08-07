Numbers to know: Preseason Week 1 Saints vs. the Chiefs

I love preseason football because there is so little statistical analysis that goes into predicting the winner and loser for every game. Perhaps that’s why I love betting on them so much - it’s not about who’s the better team, it’s about who wants it more.

Which team has the most impact players that will play but also have the most to prove? The answer to this question is a good predictor of victory.

There are certainly some interesting storylines coming into this game, so let’s take a look at them numerically. Here are three numbers to know coming into this preseason week one matchup.

78%

What does this mean: The Chiefs’ preseason win percentage over the past three seasons (7-2).

Why should I care: Some teams just don’t care about winning preseason games. They just want to see as many guys play as possible. Not Andy Reid, though. He wants to win. Everyone has fallen victim to overreacting to a positive preseason performance. However, if the Saints can win this game led by depth pieces and rookies, that is a very good sign. Who are the two teams that have beaten the Chiefs in preseason games since 2020? The 2021 Bengals (Super Bowl runner-ups) and the 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Super Bowl champions).

13 Players

What does this mean: The number of receivers on the New Orleans Saints roster

Why should I care: Thomas, Olave, and Shaheed are pretty solidified as the starting three receivers on this team. Past those three, no one has a clue. This game will be a great early indication as to who might step up and be a reliable piece in the passing game. Will it be rookie AT Perry? The former Raider Bryan Edwards? Perhaps we’ll have a better picture after Sunday.

100%

What does this mean: The percentage of field goals made by Will Lutz

Why should I care: Last season was Lutz’s return after a year hiatus due to a groin injury, and he was still not himself. He finished 2022 with a 74.2% field goal percentage, the worst in his seven-year career. However, Lutz was 100% in practice not once, but twice last week. Is Big (expletive) Lutz back? Maybe so. Hopefully, he gets some solid practice during this game against Kansas City.

