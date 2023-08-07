Former Vikings Pro Bowl LB Anthony Barr to visit Saints

With linebacker Demario Davis dealing with a calf injury that has kept him sidelined the last couple training camp practices and Andrew Dowell being placed on injured reserve. The New Orleans Saints are bringing in a linebacker who has seen it all during his 8-year NFL career. Former longtime Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr is visiting the team this morning according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini. Barr spent his first 8 years with the Minnesota Vikings and earned Pro Bowl nods from 2015-2018. After being released from Vikings in 2021, Barr signed with the Dallas Cowboys and played well when called upon last year in Dallas, finishing the year with 2 forced fumbles, 58 tackles, and 1 sack in the 2022.

The Saints are not only working out running back Kareem Hunt, they are also working out linebacker Anthony Barr today, per source. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) August 7, 2023

We will have more updates on Karr’s visit as they become available.

