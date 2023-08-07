 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pro Bowl LB Set to Visit Saints

With injuries arising at linebacker, the Saints look at options.

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

With linebacker Demario Davis dealing with a calf injury that has kept him sidelined the last couple training camp practices and Andrew Dowell being placed on injured reserve. The New Orleans Saints are bringing in a linebacker who has seen it all during his 8 year NFL career. Former longtime Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr is visiting the team this morning according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini. Barr spent his first 8 years with the Vikings and earned pro bowl nods from 2015-2018. After being released from Minnesota in 2021 Barr signed with the Dallas Cowboys and played well when called upon last year in Dallas finishing the year with 2 forced fumbles, 58 tackles, and 1 sack in the 2022 NFL season. We will have more on this visit when more news becomes available.

