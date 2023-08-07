Pro Bowl LB Set to Visit Saints

With linebacker Demario Davis dealing with a calf injury that has kept him sidelined the last couple training camp practices and Andrew Dowell being placed on injured reserve. The New Orleans Saints are bringing in a linebacker who has seen it all during his 8 year NFL career. Former longtime Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr is visiting the team this morning according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini. Barr spent his first 8 years with the Vikings and earned pro bowl nods from 2015-2018. After being released from Minnesota in 2021 Barr signed with the Dallas Cowboys and played well when called upon last year in Dallas finishing the year with 2 forced fumbles, 58 tackles, and 1 sack in the 2022 NFL season. We will have more on this visit when more news becomes available.

The Saints are not only working out running back Kareem Hunt, they are also working out linebacker Anthony Barr today, per source. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) August 7, 2023

