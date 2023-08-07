Kareem Hunt rumored to visit New Orleans

Looks like the New Orleans Saints are really prepping for Kamara’s suspension. Free-agent running back Kareem Hunt is said to be visiting with the Saints on Monday, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

The Saints are looking to beef up their backfield after Alvin Kamara received a three-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. New Orleans has been reported as Hunt’s first free-agent visit since his contract expired.

Ultimately, if both sides reach an agreement, having Hunt on the running back roster will add some more flavor to the backfield “gumbo”. Alongside the signing of Jamaal Williams and drafted Kendre Miller, the run game will definitely be a nightmare for opposing defenses.