Saints WR Rashid Shaheed expected to miss multiple weeks, per source

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed is expected to miss the next few weeks due to a groin injury, per source.

Shaheed left training camp practice early on Saturday due to his injury.

Rashid Shaheed and Tre'Quan Smith left early with groin injuries. — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) August 5, 2023

Although Shaheed will miss some time, he is expected to be ready to go for Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans. Saints head coach Dennis Allen has confirmed he will be playing starters during preseason week one against the Kansas City Chiefs, meaning the second-year wide receiver will miss the opportunity to get real in-game practice with new quarterback Derek Carr before the season starts.

Rashid Shaheed being ready for Week 1 is the key takeaway. Stinks he won’t have a few more weeks to work on his chemistry with Derek Carr before the season opener though. — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) August 7, 2023

Shaheed was a breakout player for the Saints last year pulling in 28 receptions for 488 yards and two touchdowns. Shaheed also ran the ball four times for 57 yards and a touchdown.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel