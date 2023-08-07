 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saints WR Rashid Shaheed expected to miss multiple weeks, per source

He left practice early on Saturday but is expected to be ready for Week 1.

NFL: New Orleans Saints at San Francisco 49ers Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed is expected to miss the next few weeks due to a groin injury, per source.

Shaheed left training camp practice early on Saturday due to his injury.

Although Shaheed will miss some time, he is expected to be ready to go for Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans. Saints head coach Dennis Allen has confirmed he will be playing starters during preseason week one against the Kansas City Chiefs, meaning the second-year wide receiver will miss the opportunity to get real in-game practice with new quarterback Derek Carr before the season starts.

Shaheed was a breakout player for the Saints last year pulling in 28 receptions for 488 yards and two touchdowns. Shaheed also ran the ball four times for 57 yards and a touchdown.

