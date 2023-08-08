Saints CB Marshon Lattimore has been dominating training camp

New Orleans Saints CB Marshon Lattimore has been dominating the first 2 weeks training camp, with his name coming up consistently during camp updates.

Marshon is my camp MVP so far. I have one catch allowed through six practices in team drills. He's been dominant.



(full disclosure: We missed at least three snaps today when we moved from the outdoor fields to the indoor) — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) August 2, 2023

The four-time Pro Bowl cornerback played in just 6 games last year, missing 11 due to injury. In those 6 games, he recorded one interception and four passes defended. The one interception was a fourth-quarter pick-six to solidify a win over the Philidelphia Eagles.

When Saints head coach Dennis Allen was asked about Lattimore’s performance, he appraised his hard work and expects Lattimore to return to high-level play this season.

Dennis Allen on Marshon Lattimore’s impressive camp



via the New Orleans Saints YouTube channel pic.twitter.com/QIoBxEiPxs — Kyle ⚜️ | 504.Saints (@KyleBesson504) August 7, 2023

Throughout camp, Lattimore has been given the challenge of guarding former First-Team All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas and Lattimore frequently has won the matchup. Thomas, who was also teammates with Lattimore at Ohio State, said “The sky’s the limit” for the veteran cornerback.

#Saints camp day 7 recap:



The 1-1 battles between Marshon Lattimore and Michael Thomas have been epic this camp.



Today, Lattimore won the battle 2-1. After the 3rd of the 1-1’s, an incompletion, Thomas and Derek Carr got together on where to place the pass going forward. pic.twitter.com/plhdPH7wh4 — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) August 2, 2023

The Saints have high expectations for Lattimore coming into this season. Second-year cornerback Alontae Taylor held his own when subbing in for Lattimore last season, but with Taylor no longer having to line up against opposing teams' best receivers, the second-year corner has the chance to break out across from Lattimore. The Saints' defense has been the bright spot for the team in the last few years and if Lattimore continues his high-level play, the team could have potentially the best secondary in the league.

