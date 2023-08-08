News and Notes from Day 11 of Saints camp

It was a very interesting day of Saints filled with tons of news.

To kick things off Dennis Allen announced that some of the New Orleans Saints starters in their first preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs. We will get our first look at Derek Carr and the new look offense on Sunday.

Next big news, the Saints brought in RB Kareem Hunt and LB Anthony Barr. With Alvin Kamara’s suspension and Eno Benjamin on season ending IR, it would be a smart move to add a veteran RB like Hunt if the price is right. RB Kirk Merritt also left practice early today. Hunt is looking for a deal above the league minimum. Hunt is in no rush to sign. Barr probably makes more sense though because the lack of depth at LB and DeMario Davis currently on the sideline. We will see if the Saints can sign either veteran. or both.

We received some news about WR Rashid Shaheed that he will be sidelined for a couple weeks due to a hamstring injury, there is “no concern” about missing week one, per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.

It was a rest day for a couple of players, but many were sideline with injuries.

Derek Carr and Chris Olave continue to have great camps. Olave has proven to be a star after his dominant camp and had a crazy one-handed catch today. It will be exciting to see the two potentially play on Sunday.

