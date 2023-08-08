Fleur-de-Links, August 8: Saints host Kareem Hunt

Saints work out former Browns RB Kareem Hunt-Canal St Chronicles
The 28-year-old, who has rushed for over 4,000 yards and 31 touchdowns in his career, could potentially add running back depth to the New Orleans Saints locker room.
Rashid Shaheed set to miss multiple weeks with injury, per report-Canal St Chronicles
The undrafted free-agent receiver is set to be a key part of the Saints’ offense and the injury doesn’t appear severe.
Dennis Allen says starters will play in first preseason game-New Orleans Saints
In a day where starters miss most of the preseason, DA says his first team will see time Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Derek Carr says he’s excited to play behind Trevor Penning-NFL.com
The first-round tackle missed most of 2022 with injuries but will have the chance to protect the Saints’ new quarterback in 2023.
Observations from training camp-NOLA.com
Saints beat reporter Luke Johnson shares his thoughts on training camp, including calling Chris Olave “that dude”.
New Orleans Saints Mardi Gras jerseys. Thoughts?— Barstool NOLA (@BarstoolNOLA) August 7, 2023
- @TheGraphicGod_ pic.twitter.com/wcGqhGkBmn
13’s got it #Saints | @Cantguardmike pic.twitter.com/xuZWswVEPM— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 7, 2023
Three of Derek Carr's 6 two-minute drive completions went to tight end Juwan Johnson. The #Saints TE was clutch.— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) August 7, 2023
- Reeled in a first down catch
- Back shoulder throw down the right seam for a big gain
- Another nice pick up on the right sideline, getting OOB to stop the clock.
Loading comments...