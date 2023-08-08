 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, August 8: Saints host Kareem Hunt

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
/ new
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Cleveland Browns Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Saints work out former Browns RB Kareem Hunt-Canal St Chronicles

The 28-year-old, who has rushed for over 4,000 yards and 31 touchdowns in his career, could potentially add running back depth to the New Orleans Saints locker room.

Rashid Shaheed set to miss multiple weeks with injury, per report-Canal St Chronicles

The undrafted free-agent receiver is set to be a key part of the Saints’ offense and the injury doesn’t appear severe.

Dennis Allen says starters will play in first preseason game-New Orleans Saints

In a day where starters miss most of the preseason, DA says his first team will see time Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Derek Carr says he’s excited to play behind Trevor Penning-NFL.com

The first-round tackle missed most of 2022 with injuries but will have the chance to protect the Saints’ new quarterback in 2023.

Observations from training camp-NOLA.com

Saints beat reporter Luke Johnson shares his thoughts on training camp, including calling Chris Olave “that dude”.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...