Tight end J.P. Holtz to visit the Saints

With the New Orleans Saints suffering injuries at the TE position over the last couple of days at camp, they are bringing in free agent tight end J.P. Holtz who played in 6 games for the Saints last season. Aaron Wilson broke the news earlier this morning.

Makes a ton of sense with the team currently down two tight ends. Lucas Krull suffered a tailbone injury a couple days ago, Jesse James left with a groin injury yesterday.



Holtz has familiarity with the #Saints system. https://t.co/bqvA6zIVf1 — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) August 8, 2023

With both Jesse James and Lucas Krull having suffered injuries and no timetable on their return, the Saints are suddenly left thin at the tight end position. So, bringing in Holtz makes all the sense given the fact that he can be plugged in right now and could play in the team’s preseason opener on this Sunday, against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. The Saints currently have Juwan Johnson, Jimmy Graham, and Foster Moreau as well as Taysom Hill who is currently listed as a tight end on the roster.

