Saints expected to sign RB Kareem Hunt and LB Anthony Barr pending physicals

The New Orleans Saints are expected to make a couple of moves today for some known commodities around the league.

The expectation is that the team will sign both RB Kareem Hunt and LB Anthony Barr to the roster pending their physicals. The deals will likely be close to minimum or something around that range as the two aren’t coming off their strongest years but the depth they provide is very valuable.

The New Orleans Saints are expected to sign both Kareem Hunt and Anthony Barr, if both players pass their physicals and are in shape, per sources. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) August 8, 2023

After losing Eno Benjamin for the year along with a looming Alvin Kamara suspension, the running back room became a little uncertain in terms of depth. One more injury and it would’ve become alarming. Bringing in an experienced guy like Hunt solidifies that room and adds another possible playmaker to this offense. Hunt’s been one of the more trusted guys at the running back position whether it’s in the RB1 or RB2 roles. His ability to play all three downs is extremely important as a depth guy as well. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him make some noise in these next few preseason games.

At linebacker, the Saints were extremely thin. After losing Kaden Ellis in free agency, there were literally no sure fired backups behind Demario Davis and Pete Werner that the team could count on. It almost got worrisome when we saw a plethora of linebackers get picked up in recent weeks. Luckily, Anthony Barr was still available for the team to snatch up. The 4-time Pro Bowler is not who he once was but still has the athletic ability to make some noise when called upon. Having a guy like Barr not only heightens your confidence level in terms of the depth at the position, but it may even allow the team to be more multiple in their fronts, possibly playing more 4-3 defense this year.

Overall, two possibly solid pickups for this team.

