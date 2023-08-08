TE J.P. Holtz signs with the Saints, per reports

The New Orleans Saints have added another weapon to their tight end room.

J.P. Holtz has signed with his former team as the 29-year-old returns to New Orleans for the second time in his career. He has spent time with Cleveland, Chicago, and Washington after being drafted in 2019 out of Pitt.

He’s played in 50 career games, catching seven passes for 91 yards. He has no touchdown catches in his four-year career.

Tight end JP Holtz is signing with #Saints , per source — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) August 8, 2023

The move is interesting considering the depth the Black and Gold already have at the tight end spot with Jimmy Graham, Juwan Johnson, Lucas Krull, and Taysom Hill already filling in the position. Whether Holtz makes the roster post-training camp will be something to monitor as it could very well just be an extra body.

This signing comes shortly after both Kareem Hunt and Anthony Barr came to New Orleans for a visit and neither were able to sign a contract with the Saints.

Holtz will join now the Saints in their first preseason game Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

