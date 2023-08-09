Saints cancel Thursday’s open training camp practice

The New Orleans Saints have announced the cancellation of Thursday’s open training camp practice due to the extreme heat warnings. Thursday's practice was the final open training camp practice for the 2023 season.

Saints announce cancellation of final open 2023 Training Camp practice due to ongoing extreme heat warningshttps://t.co/j9xDIYUpi6 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 8, 2023

In a statement per the Saints website, “Due to the persistent and unprecedented heat that has gripped the Gulf South region over the course of training camp, and which is projected to continue, the team is cancelling the final open practice scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 10.

In an effort to protect the health and safety of Saints fans, players, coaches and staff, the final practice will not be rescheduled as more practice time will be conducted in the indoor practice field at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Due to space limitations, the team is unable to accommodate the public indoors. This practice will be the only scheduled public practice cancelled this year.

We would like to thank all fans for their overwhelming support with each open practice being “sold out.” The fans passionate support each practice, despite the conditions, made a huge impact on the team and the entire Saints organization would like to thank all who attended 2023 Saints Training Camp. We look forward to, and appreciate, your continued support this season.”

The Saints are currently scheduled to wrap up training camp on Tuesday, August 29th.

