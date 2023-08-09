 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, August 9: Saints sign a TE but miss out on 2 Pro Bowlers

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
Saints host Kareem Hunt and Anthony Barr, both leave without a deal-CBS Sports

The New Orleans Saints hosted a pair of former Pro Bowlers Tuesday and couldn’t get either to sign on the dotted line. Now, it appears both players may be headed elsewhere.

Top 5 breakout Saints players for 2023-Canal St Chronicles

CSC takes a look at five Saints that could have a big season for the Black & Gold.

Other options at running back for the Saints-Saints News Network

Since the Saints were unable to get Hunt, who can they go after now for running back depth?

Saints cancel final open training camp practice due to massive heat concerns-New Orleans Saints

Due to the extreme heat that has plagued the South this summer, the Saints have decided to move practice indoors for the remainder of camp.

J.P. Holtz signs with the Saints-Canal St Chronicles

The former Saint and Chicago Bears tight end comes back to the Big Easy and will add depth to an already full tight-end group.

