Fleur-de-Links, August 9: Saints sign a TE but miss out on 2 Pro Bowlers

The New Orleans Saints hosted a pair of former Pro Bowlers Tuesday and couldn’t get either to sign on the dotted line. Now, it appears both players may be headed elsewhere.
"One of the reasons why I didn't play last year is because I didn't wanna put on another jersey..— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 8, 2023
I'm healthier and happier than I've ever been here in New Orleans" ~ @TheJimmyGraham #PMSLive #Saints pic.twitter.com/OE5KQYTfGJ
Saints announce cancellation of final open 2023 Training Camp practice due to ongoing extreme heat warningshttps://t.co/j9xDIYUpi6— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 8, 2023
Just Announced: Kareem Hunt is leaving the New Orleans Saints without a deal.— NFL Rumors (@nflrums) August 8, 2023
Hunt is now headed to the Indianapolis Colts for a visit per @AdamSchefter
