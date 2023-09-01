Saints re-sign RB Tony Jones Jr. to the practice squad

The New Orleans Saints have brought back a familiar face signing RB Tony Jones Jr. to their practice squad. Jones first signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in April 2020. He was waived in October 2022 and just days later was picked up by the Seattle Seahawks.

Saints have signed running backs Tony Jones Jr. and Jordan Mims to the practice squad #Saints | @Shift4 https://t.co/zME3rBjgb5 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 31, 2023

Earlier this year, Jones was signed by the Denver Broncos but was waived on Wednesday.

Jones return gives the Saints some needed depth at running back. Yesterday it was announced that rookie RB Kendre Miller is dealing with a hamstring injury and RB Alvin Kamara started his three-game suspension on Tuesday

