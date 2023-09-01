 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saints re-sign RB Tony Jones Jr. to the practice squad

A familiar face is back in New Orleans.

By Tina Howell
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans Saints Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints have brought back a familiar face signing RB Tony Jones Jr. to their practice squad. Jones first signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in April 2020. He was waived in October 2022 and just days later was picked up by the Seattle Seahawks.

Earlier this year, Jones was signed by the Denver Broncos but was waived on Wednesday.

Jones return gives the Saints some needed depth at running back. Yesterday it was announced that rookie RB Kendre Miller is dealing with a hamstring injury and RB Alvin Kamara started his three-game suspension on Tuesday

