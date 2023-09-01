Saints sign RB Jordan Mims to the practice squad

The New Orleans Saints have added another player to their practice squad, signing former Buffalo Bills RB Jordan Mims on Thursday.

Saints have signed running backs Tony Jones Jr. and Jordan Mims to the practice squad #Saints | @Shift4 https://t.co/zME3rBjgb5 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 31, 2023

Mims played 5 seasons at Fresno State, where he was a teammate of QB Jake Haener. He signed with the Bills earlier this year as an undrafted free agent and played in 2 preseason games where he had 11 carries for 47 yards and 1 TD and 4 receptions for 45 yards.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel