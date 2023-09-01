 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saints sign RB Jordan Mims to the practice squad

The Fresno State alum was a teammate of QB Jake Haener.

By Tina Howell
NFL: Preseason-Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints have added another player to their practice squad, signing former Buffalo Bills RB Jordan Mims on Thursday.

Mims played 5 seasons at Fresno State, where he was a teammate of QB Jake Haener. He signed with the Bills earlier this year as an undrafted free agent and played in 2 preseason games where he had 11 carries for 47 yards and 1 TD and 4 receptions for 45 yards.

