 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, August 31: Saints make roster moves

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
/ new
NFL: Preseason-Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Saints make a pair of roster moves-Canal St Chronicles

The New Orleans Saints brought back Tony Jones Jr as well as adding another running back to the fold.

Get to Know: Lou Hedley-Canal St Chronicles

The Saints have a 30-year-old rookie punter from Australia. Get to know him right here.

What being 3rd QB means for Jake Haener-Saints Wire

The former Fresno State quarterback is happy to be in New Orleans and could very well be the future of the franchise in the Big Easy.

Training Camp Standouts-Canal St Chronicles

With training camp wrapped up, let’s break down who really stood out during the month of August in New Orleans.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...