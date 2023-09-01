Saints make changes to practice squad

The New Orleans Saints are continuing to make changes to their roster at running back as the regular season fast approaches. Saints head coach Dennis Allen announced multiple roster moves for their practice squad on Thursday.

Allen said, “We added a couple of runners to the practice squad, and we released a couple of players from the practice squad.”

As the regular season is soon to be begin, the Saints had to make some key changes to prepare. Allen confirmed that rookie running back Ellis Merriweather and veteran linebacker Ty Summers were both waived.

While Alvin Kamara is serving a 3-game suspension, there are a few hiccups with Kirk Merritt coming off an injury and Kendre Miller’s hamstring issue. Making changes and moving pieces around only made sense to add depth and strengthen the roster before the regular season starts. With all the chatter on how the Saints will perform this season, the team is having to make these transactions very effective.

Allen stated that, “It’s a lot of transactions that happen in the first weeks of the season, so it’s all about roster management.”

Waived:

RB Ellis Merriweather

LB Ty Summers

Merriweather performed well in training camp. He ushered time in returning punts and kickoff returns all while taking on other roles. Ty Summers was a different story. The Saints felt they had enough linebackers with the solidified 53-man roster. There are five on the roster and four on the practice squad, which is abnormal amount for New Orleans considering they usually keep seven total. We could see them return if the depth chart needs to go in a different direction.

Signed:

RB Tony Jones Jr.

RB Jordan Mims

Jones has a solid frame at 6-foot-1 and 225 pounds, which is the large size RB the Saints have been looking for. Jones played at Notre Dame and first signed as an undrafted free agent with the Saints. Earlier this year, he followed Sean Payton to the Denver Broncos where he was recently cut. Allen said, “Tony’s a guy that’s been in the system. He’s really been in the same basic install meetings all throughout training camp, so there’s a familiarity in what we’re doing offensively. So that’s what was intriguing about him.”

Compared to Jones, Jordan Mims is a little lighter running back than what the Saints are used to. Standing in at 6-foot-0 and 205 pounds, Mims moves well, agile and can cut on a dime to run a receiver route. Allen stated, “Mims is a guy that we watched on tape, we felt that he had some little bit of change-of-pace back (qualities), some quickness, some change of direction as well as his ability out of the backfield.”

What do you think of the practice squad and roster changes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

