Saints WR Tre’Quan Smith undergoes groin surgery, likely to miss Week 1

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith recently had groin surgery that was the result of an injury obtained during practice on August 5th. The news was first reported by Nola.com reporter Jeff Duncan.

Looks like the Saints won't be at full strength for their opener vs. TEN...



Tre'Quan Smith expected to miss Saints' opener after surgery, sources say https://t.co/lxmaMaQkve via @nolanews — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) September 1, 2023

Smith is expected to miss the Saints’ opener against the Tennessee Titans on September 10th.

According to Duncan, Dr. William Meyers operated on Smith in Philadelphia shortly after the injury took place. Meyers has a deep history of performing groin surgeries on NFL athletes and former Saints players including Will Lutz, Jonathan Vilma, and Jeremy Shockey.

Smith was a receiver that many believed would not make the final cuts this season, but his experience is clearly a commodity that is valued by Dennis Allen and Pete Carmichael. He has been with the organization through two head coaches and three starting quarterbacks (Brees, Winston, Carr).

Smith’s absence for Week 1 could lead to increased snaps for other receivers. Expect to see some passes targeting rookie A.T. Perry and Keith Kirkwood in the week one matchup against Tennessee.

