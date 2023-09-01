Saints rookie RB Kendre Miller is managing a hamstring injury

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen announced yesterday that rookie running back Kendre Miller is dealing with a new hamstring injury.

Coming out of TCU, it was known Miller was dealing with a meniscus injury that left him sidelined for the 2023 national championship game, but now, it seems he’s dealing with a new injury. Miller’s status for the season opener against the Tennessee Titans is up in the air, and the last thing the Saints need is for Miller to miss time early in the season.

With star RB Alvin Kamara out for the first three games due to a suspension, it was expected that newly signed Jamaal Williams and rookie Kendre Miller would front the rushing load, but if Miller misses Week 1, that plan goes out the window.

Williams has proven he is a back that can carry the load of a typical RB1, but the Saints never planned on giving him such a heavy load. Now, the only other running back on the active roster is Kirk Merritt. This will change, once the Saints designate Tre’Quan Smith and maybe some others to IR, it will open up a few roster spots. Alvin Kamara won’t eat up a roster spot for the first three weeks either.

Originally, it looked like preseason standout Ellis Merryweather would be the first RB called up from the practice squad to replace Miller, but just days after signing with the PS, Merriweather was released in favor of Tony Jones Jr.

As of today, if Miller misses any time, Tony Jones Jr., is the most likely candidate to be called up for the season opener. That means the Saints rushing trio against Tennessee could be Jamaal Williams, Kirk Merritt and Tony Jones Jr.

To say the least, it’s a big step down from where this room was at just weeks ago, but injuries happen in the NFL and teams always need the next-man-up to be prepared.

Hopefully Miller’s injury isn’t bad enough to sideline him for Week 1, but the last thing that needs to happen is he rushes back and reinjures his hamstring. The Saints may have to wait to see their rookie RB hit the field in the regular season, but we’ll find out more as September 10th approaches.

