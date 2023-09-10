Saints vs. Titans: Game time, TV, radio, online streaming, mobile, and odds

Welcome to Saints Gameday!

Today:

The Saints face the Titans at home in the Caesars Superdome today to open the 2023 NFL season. We’ve all waited a very long time for this game and this season to get underway, but at long last the time is finally upon us. This could certainly be a season the Saints surprise many doubters around the league, and there’s no better time to start the season than here and now!

Here are your links to follow all of today’s Saints Week 1 action:

Game time:

Sunday, September 10th - 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST

Location:

Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, Louisiana

Weather Forecast:

Perfect conditions under the dome

TV Broadcasts:

NFL on CBS

- Chris Lewis, Jason McCourty, Ross Tucker

Local broadcasts in your region can be found here

YouTube TV NFL Sunday Ticket:

tv.youtube.com

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

SIRIUS XM 231 / Internet 822

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

Tennessee Titans radio network affiliates can be found here

Online Streaming:

NFL+ (Subscription Required)

iOS/Android Streaming:

NFL+ (Subscription Required)

Multi-device Streaming:

Odds:

Saints -3; Over/Under 41 courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Uniform Combination:

Black Jerseys and Black Pants

Opponent Blog:

Music City Miracles

