Saints vs. Titans: Game time, TV, radio, online streaming, mobile, and odds

Welcome to Saints Gameday!
Today:
Tennessee Titans (0-0) at New Orleans Saints (0-0)
The Saints face the Titans at home in the Caesars Superdome today to open the 2023 NFL season. We’ve all waited a very long time for this game and this season to get underway, but at long last the time is finally upon us. This could certainly be a season the Saints surprise many doubters around the league, and there’s no better time to start the season than here and now!
Here are your links to follow all of today’s Saints Week 1 action:
Game time:
Sunday, September 10th - 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST
Location:
Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, Louisiana
Weather Forecast:
Perfect conditions under the dome
TV Broadcasts:
NFL on CBS
- Chris Lewis, Jason McCourty, Ross Tucker
Local broadcasts in your region can be found here
YouTube TV NFL Sunday Ticket:
Radio:
WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans
-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller
SIRIUS XM 231 / Internet 822
New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here
Tennessee Titans radio network affiliates can be found here
Online Streaming:
NFL+ (Subscription Required)
iOS/Android Streaming:
NFL+ (Subscription Required)
Multi-device Streaming:
fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Odds:
Saints -3; Over/Under 41 courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Uniform Combination:
Black Jerseys and Black Pants
Opponent Blog:
