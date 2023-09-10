Saints vs. Titans: Week 1 open thread

NFL on CBS - Week 1

The Saints host Tennessee to kickoff a season that potentially sees New Orleans regain the NFC South crown after two disappointing seasons. That campaign starts with an out of conference opponent at home. Get ready Who Dat Nation, it’s finally time to get this season underway!

Kickoff:

Sunday, September 10th - 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST

Location:

Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, Louisiana

Weather Forecast:

Perfect conditions under the dome

TV Broadcasts:

NFL on CBS

- Chris Lewis, Jason McCourty, Ross Tucker

Local broadcasts in your region can be found here

YouTube TV NFL Sunday Ticket:

tv.youtube.com

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

SIRIUS XM 231 / Internet 822

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

Tennessee Titans radio network affiliates can be found here

Online Streaming:

NFL+ (Subscription Required)

iOS/Android Streaming:

NFL+ (Subscription Required)

Multi-device Streaming:

fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Odds:

Saints -3; Over/Under 41 Courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook

Uniform Combination:

Black Jerseys and Black Pants

Opponent Blog:

Music City Miracles

Here’s to New Orleans starting out strong on their path to the 2023 NFC South title! WHO DAT!

The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!