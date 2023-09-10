Week 1 late games open thread

Week 1 continues and the late slate of games are ready to kickoff! Now that the New Orleans Saints have concluded their early-afternoon game, we turn our attention to a set of five interesting matchups. Here is today’s late slate:

Green Bay at Chicago

Las Vegas at Denver

Miami at Los Angeles Chargers

Philadelphia at New England

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle

The Sean Payton era in Denver begins against the Broncos’ AFC West rivals in the Raiders. Watch the games along with us and join the thread below!

