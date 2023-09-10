New Orleans Saints vs. Tennessee Titans Inactives

Week 1 of the 2023 regular season is finally here, and the New Orleans Saints are kicking things off at home in Caesars Superdome against the Tennessee Titans.

Kickoff is just minutes away, so let’s take a look at today’s inactives.

New Orleans Saints:

WR Tre’Quan Smith

DB J.T. Gray

RB Kendre Miller

WR A.T. Perry

OL Nick Saldiveri

DE Isaiah Foskey

Tennessee Titans:

DB Tre Avery

WR Colton Dowell

OL Dillon Radunz

DL Jayden Peevy

LB Caleb Murphy

QB Will Levis

OL Jaelyn Duncan

