 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

New Orleans Saints vs. Tennessee Titans Inactives

6 players are inactive today for the Saints.

By Tina Howell
/ new
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1 of the 2023 regular season is finally here, and the New Orleans Saints are kicking things off at home in Caesars Superdome against the Tennessee Titans.

Kickoff is just minutes away, so let’s take a look at today’s inactives.

New Orleans Saints:

  • WR Tre’Quan Smith
  • DB J.T. Gray
  • RB Kendre Miller
  • WR A.T. Perry
  • OL Nick Saldiveri
  • DE Isaiah Foskey

Tennessee Titans:

  • WR Colton Dowell
  • OL Dillon Radunz
  • DL Jayden Peevy
  • LB Caleb Murphy
  • QB Will Levis
  • OL Jaelyn Duncan

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...