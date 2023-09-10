New Orleans Saints vs. Tennessee Titans Inactives

Week 1 of the 2023 regular season is finally here, and the New Orleans Saints are kicking things off at home in Caesars Superdome against the Tennessee Titans.
Kickoff is just minutes away, so let’s take a look at today’s inactives.
New Orleans Saints:
- WR Tre’Quan Smith
- DB J.T. Gray
- RB Kendre Miller
- WR A.T. Perry
- OL Nick Saldiveri
- DE Isaiah Foskey
Tennessee Titans:
- DB Tre Avery
- WR Colton Dowell
- OL Dillon Radunz
- DL Jayden Peevy
- LB Caleb Murphy
- QB Will Levis
- OL Jaelyn Duncan
