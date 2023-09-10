Cowboys vs. Giants: Sunday Night Football open thread

The New York Giants host the Dallas Cowboys in tonight’s Sunday Night Football season opener from the Garden State. This is an NFC East rivalry game between two divisional foes who both made the playoffs last season. Can the Giants prove last season was not a fluke? Will the Cowboys avoid folding under pressure this season? Let’s tune in and find out!

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, New Jersey

Kickoff - 5:20pm PST / 7:20pm CST / 8:20pm EST

Network - NBC

