 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cowboys vs. Giants: Sunday Night Football open thread

The first Sunday Night game of the season is about to begin from New Jersey. Join us here to discuss the game!

By Wallace Delery
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The New York Giants host the Dallas Cowboys in tonight’s Sunday Night Football season opener from the Garden State. This is an NFC East rivalry game between two divisional foes who both made the playoffs last season. Can the Giants prove last season was not a fluke? Will the Cowboys avoid folding under pressure this season? Let’s tune in and find out!

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, New Jersey

Kickoff - 5:20pm PST / 7:20pm CST / 8:20pm EST

Network - NBC

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...