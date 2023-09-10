Saints DE Payton Turner suffers turf toe injury, per report

New Orleans Saints DE Payton Turner is believed to have suffered a turf toe injury, which could require surgery per NFLN’s Ian Rapoport. He was injured in the 2nd quarter of Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

#Saints DE Payton Turner is believed to have suffered turf toe in today’s win over the #Titans, an ailment that should require surgery, sources say. A frustrating outcome for the talented former first-rounder. pic.twitter.com/WoYmb1IHuy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 11, 2023

Turner was drafted by the Saints in the 1st round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He suffered a shoulder injury that required surgery in November of his rookie season that landed him on injured reserve.

We will provide more information on Turner’s injury as it becomes available.

