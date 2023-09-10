 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saints DE Payton Turner suffers turf toe injury, per report

New Orleans drafted Turner in the 1st round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

By Tina Howell
Tennessee Titans v New Orleans Saints Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints DE Payton Turner is believed to have suffered a turf toe injury, which could require surgery per NFLN’s Ian Rapoport. He was injured in the 2nd quarter of Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

Turner was drafted by the Saints in the 1st round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He suffered a shoulder injury that required surgery in November of his rookie season that landed him on injured reserve.

We will provide more information on Turner’s injury as it becomes available.

