Bills vs. Jets: Monday Night Football open thread

The New York Jets host the Buffalo Bills tonight in the Garden State. This battle of AFC East rivals will be overshadowed by the first game of the Aaron Rodgers era in Kelly Green. Can the Bills put the pressure on Rodgers? Will Aaron Rodgers live up to the immense pressure? Let’s tune in and find out!

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, New Jersey

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - ESPN / ABC

