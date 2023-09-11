Saints open as early favorites against Panthers

Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season is here, and the New Orleans Saints (1-0) will head to Charlotte to face off against the Carolina Panthers (0-1)

Currently, the Saints are 3 points according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is currently 40 points but there is surely to be some movement on these during the week.

It is not surprising that the Saints are the early favorites, coming fresh off a 16-15 win over the Tennessee Titans in Sunday’s season opener. Especially when the Panthers fell hard in their Week 1 matchup, committing three huge turnovers to lose to the Atlanta Falcons 24-10.

