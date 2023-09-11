The very first Monday night primetime game of the year should be one of the best games on the slate to open the 2023 NFL regular season. The Buffalo Bills visit the New York Jets in a game not short of side stories and star power. Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs will look to keep the Bills offense on fire while also dealing with Diggs’ potential unhappiness in Buffalo. New Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers will try to show he deserves all the praise he gets throughout the league on a new, stacked roster. The AFC East could be one of the best in the NFL this year. Each week, Canal Street Chronicles will preview some of the best props and wagers for every Monday primetime game. Thank you to our friends over at DraftKings sportsbook for the wagering lines for the CSC Monday Night Football Week 1 preview and props.

CSC MNF week 1 props and best bets

Jets game spread +3(-142)

The actual spread for this Monday night matchup sits at +/-2 going into gameday. Slightly adjusting this line does not change the wagering odds much and this point is well worth the slight odds change. Last season, the Jets average loss margin was just a single point at home. Of course, the Bills won their away games by an average of seven points per game. Split the difference and take the +3 on this week’s odds. Rodgers should have the Jets offense better than last year while both defenses are going to be good to great all year. Expect a close divisional game between these two teams.

Points scored game total under 45.5(-108)

One thing that was evident in the opening weekend was how rusty offenses looked. That is likely to be expected for both the Bills and Jets as well, considering how little they played together this pre-season. Also, both of these teams allowed under 20 points per game last season, placing them in the top-5 defenses in the NFL. The teams will be familiar and looking to prove who is the best team in the AFC East. This game has a 23-20 feel, take the under.

Breece Hall under 32.5 rushing yards(-120)

The Buffalo Bills defense allowed the fourth fewest yards against the rush last season. Not helping the Jets offense is the fact that Hall is coming back from injury and a former Pro Bowl running back is now on the team. Dalvin Cook is healthy and will take away touches from Hall throughout this season. Hall is likely to ramp up production as well as he returns from that injury. Everything just shapes up for Hall to have a quiet 2023 debut.

Long-shot of the night

Dawson Knox anytime TD scorer(+360)

The Dalton Kincaid hype train is likely overblown. Kincaid will develop, but he has not had enough time to gel with Josh Allen and this offense. When the pressure is highest, Allen is going to look for players he can trust, and that person is Dawson Knox. Knox has 136 targets and 15 touchdowns in his last two years with Buffalo. He will be involved in this offense, especially in the red zone. The Jets defense is stout, but they did allow the fourth most yards to tight ends in the NFL last season. It is one of the few areas to attack this defense. The longshot odds could very well hit on Monday Night Football.